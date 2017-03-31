Easter ball promotes anti-bullying

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Elite Child is a modeling service looking to boost the confidence of young ones.

The group will host a "Prince and Princess Easter Ball" next month. Kids will dress their best, dance and have fun!

The event will also include an anti–bullying contest, creating original raps against bullying.

The event is Sunday, April 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Spirit of Norfolk. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

