Hampton Heritage Day this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- It's almost time for the Hampton Heritage Day festival. The event commemorates the melding of Native American, European, and African cultures that have come together to form our community.

The family-friendly event will feature traditional music, dance and storytelling, plus cultural demonstrations and displays, living history, hands-on activities, food and more.

Hampton Heritage Day grew out of the 50-year tradition of "Landing Day," which honored the English settlers who arrived in Hampton in 1607. In 2013 the event's focus was broadened to also present the story of the Native Americans who lived here before the Europeans, as well as Africans who were brought here soon after.

Organizers say they want people to enjoy themselves and all of the talented performers who make the event possible, but also to have a greater appreciation of one another's culture, and to open dialogue, allow people to reflect and hopefully a chance to heal.

Hampton Heritage Day will be Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 5 pm in Downtown Hampton in conjunction with the International Children's Festival. It will be across the street from Carousel Park at Queen's Way and Wine Street.

