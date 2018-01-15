Hampton Roads events honoring Martin Luther King's legacy

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Americans will honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior on January 15 this year.
In Hampton Roads, people are coming together to celebrate the life King dedicated to peacefully fighting for equality for African Americans.
For a list of some of the events being held to honor King in Hampton Roads, see below.
HAMPTON
- Annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and program
Monday, January 15
March begins at 10 a.m. at Emancipation Drive and ends at Ogden Hall
Program begins at 11 a.m. in Ogden Hall on Hampton University's campus
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Food Drive
Monday, January 15 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue
- Mayor Donnie Tuck will unveil a plaque at the newly named Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge. They're naming the span of Mercury Boulevard that goes to Fort Monroe. The ceremony will happen Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock.
NEWPORT NEWS
- Day of Service Projects in the Southeast area of Newport News
Monday, January 15 at 9 a.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NORFOLK
- "Songs for a Dreamer: A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."
Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.
Free and open to the public
- "Bringing the Dream to Reality" ceremony
Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.
Attucks Theatre
The march to Dr. King's memorial at Brambleton Avenue is set to take place after the ceremony
- U.S. Senator Tim Kaine to speak in Norfolk in honor of Dr. MLK Jr.
Monday, January 15 at 12 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 418 E. Bute Street
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.
- MLK Day March
Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.
G.R. Little Library on ECSU Campus
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs