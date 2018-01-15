Hampton Roads events honoring Martin Luther King's legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Americans will honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior on January 15 this year.

In Hampton Roads, people are coming together to celebrate the life King dedicated to peacefully fighting for equality for African Americans.

For a list of some of the events being held to honor King in Hampton Roads, see below.

HAMPTON

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and program

Monday, January 15

March begins at 10 a.m. at Emancipation Drive and ends at Ogden Hall

Program begins at 11 a.m. in Ogden Hall on Hampton University's campus

Monday, January 15 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS

Day of Service Projects in the Southeast area of Newport News

Monday, January 15 at 9 a.m.

Zion Baptist Church

NORFOLK

"Songs for a Dreamer: A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

Attucks Theatre

The march to Dr. King's memorial at Brambleton Avenue is set to take place after the ceremony

Monday, January 15 at 12 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 418 E. Bute Street

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

MLK Day March

Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

G.R. Little Library on ECSU Campus



