Harlem Globetrotters bring their game to Norfolk

(Photo: The Harlem Globetrotters)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their "Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour" to Hampton Roads!

The Globetrotters feature the world’s largest collection of elite dunkers, including six players who have competed in the annual College Slam Dunk contest held during Final Four weekend, a Guinness World Record holder for slam dunks, and the 2016 winner of the popular TV show “The Dunk King.”

They'll be playing at the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University in Norfolk on Saturday, February 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $26.50 and are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com, YnotTix.com, the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University box office, or by phone at 877-Ynot-Tix. Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com.

