Learn to fly fish at Legends of the Fly

File photo of a fly fisherman (Photo: creighton359, creighton359)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Are you interested in learning how to fly fish? Well, you'll have a hands-on opportunity to do just that this weekend.

It's part of "Legends of the Fly," and it's fun for the entire family.

Legends of the Fly is happening April 1 at Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art from noon to 9 p.m. Fly fishing is well suited for kids and adults alike, making it a wonderful family activity.

At the event you'll have hands-on opportunities to learn the fundamentals of casting a fly rod and tying a fly. You'll learn from the legend, Andy Mill who has won more Tarpon tournaments than any angler in history.

You'll also have an opportunity to attend a private event on Friday, March 31, for an evening with Mill. This will be limited to the first 20 people, so be sure to reserve your spot.

Proceeds from this year's Legends of the Fly benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Lynnhaven River Now and Elizabeth River Project.

To buy tickets or find additional information go to http://www.legendsoftheflyvb.com/

