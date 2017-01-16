Martin Luther King's legacy to be honored at march in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Across the country, it's a day of service and remembrance, as Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Here in Norfolk, demonstrators will march to the Doctor King Memorial at Brambleton Avenue.

Monday is a day where millions across the country will honor and celebrate the civil rights leader's life. It was a life he dedicated to peacefully fighting for equality for African Americans.

Norfolk is hosting a ceremony at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and it starts at 9:30.

From there, the community is invited to march to Dr. King's memorial, and lay a wreath.

If you're interested in going, you can park at the Garden of Prayer Worship Center, located at 1001 Church Street.

Other events in Hampton Roads:

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Urban League's 33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders' Breakfast

Monday, January 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Tickets are $35

This year's theme is "The Courage to Love"



PORTSMOUTH:

MLK Day of Church Service, Portsmouth Branch of the NAACP

Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m.

New Community Temple C.O.G.I.C.

3615 Tyre Neck Road

NEWPORT NEWS:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Concert

Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 3 - 5 p.m.

United House of Prayer for All People Church Sanctuary, 1811 Ivy Ave.

A banquet will follow this celebration starting at 5:30 p.m.

HAMPTON:

Day of Service Food Drive

Food drive hosted by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

2401 Aluminum Drive, Hampton, VA 23661

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

