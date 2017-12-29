New Year's Eve events across Hampton Roads

(Photo: RomoloTavani, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- As 2017 comes to a close, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing to host celebrations to ring in the New Year!

Here are some New Year's Eve events happening this weekend:

In Virginia Beach

Last Night on the Town

Ring in the new year in Virginia Beach with the city's premier event, Last Night on the Town.

13News Now is a sponsor of the 5th annual event. Our very own Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will be the night's MC.

The festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment throughout the mall. All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.

For a full list of the day's activities, click HERE.

Also in Virginia Beach:

New Year's Eve 2018 at Topgolf Virginia Beach

Silk and Champagne: Catch 31's New Year's Eve Affair



In Norfolk

New Year's Eve Live at Waterside District

Granby Theater's "NYE 2018" Masquerade Ball

"Bling Out the Brewery New Year's Eve" at O'Connor Brewing Company

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk

In Chesapeake

"The Ugliest New Year's Eve!" at Big Ugly Brewing Company

In Newport News

Noon Year's Eve Celebration at the Virginia Living Museum

In Hampton

New Year's Eve Downtown Hampton Block Party

Oozlefinch Craft Brewery New Years Party

DRAG in the New Year with Brunch at The Grey Goose (New Year's Day)

In Gloucester

Gloucester Moose Lodge New Year's Party



In Williamsburg

PG-500 New Year's Eve Block Party

© 2017 WVEC-TV