New Year's Eve events across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- As 2017 comes to a close, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing to host celebrations to ring in the New Year!
Here are some New Year's Eve events happening this weekend:
In Virginia Beach
Last Night on the Town
Ring in the new year in Virginia Beach with the city's premier event, Last Night on the Town.
The festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment throughout the mall. All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.
Also in Virginia Beach:
New Year's Eve 2018 at Topgolf Virginia Beach
Silk and Champagne: Catch 31's New Year's Eve Affair
In Norfolk
New Year's Eve Live at Waterside District
Granby Theater's "NYE 2018" Masquerade Ball
"Bling Out the Brewery New Year's Eve" at O'Connor Brewing Company
New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk
In Chesapeake
"The Ugliest New Year's Eve!" at Big Ugly Brewing Company
In Newport News
Noon Year's Eve Celebration at the Virginia Living Museum
In Hampton
New Year's Eve Downtown Hampton Block Party
Oozlefinch Craft Brewery New Years Party
DRAG in the New Year with Brunch at The Grey Goose (New Year's Day)
In Gloucester
Gloucester Moose Lodge New Year's Party
In Williamsburg
PG-500 New Year's Eve Block Party
