WVEC
Close

New Year's Eve events across Hampton Roads

Staff , WVEC 12:56 PM. EST December 29, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- As 2017 comes to a close, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing to host celebrations to ring in the New Year!

Here are some New Year's Eve events happening this weekend:

In Virginia Beach

Last Night on the Town

Ring in the new year in Virginia Beach with the city's premier event, Last Night on the Town.

13News Now is a sponsor of the 5th annual event. Our very own Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will be the night's MC.  

The festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment throughout the mall. All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.

For a full list of the day's activities, click HERE.

Also in Virginia Beach:

New Year's Eve 2018 at Topgolf Virginia Beach

Silk and Champagne: Catch 31's New Year's Eve Affair


In Norfolk

New Year's Eve Live at Waterside District

Granby Theater's "NYE 2018" Masquerade Ball

"Bling Out the Brewery New Year's Eve" at O'Connor Brewing Company

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk

 

In Chesapeake

"The Ugliest New Year's Eve!" at Big Ugly Brewing Company

 

In Newport News

Noon Year's Eve Celebration at the Virginia Living Museum

 

In Hampton

New Year's Eve Downtown Hampton Block Party

Oozlefinch Craft Brewery New Years Party

DRAG in the New Year with Brunch at The Grey Goose (New Year's Day)

 

In Gloucester

Gloucester Moose Lodge New Year's Party


In Williamsburg

PG-500 New Year's Eve Block Party

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Party on, HRT extends hours for New Year's Eve

WVEC

Ring in the New Year with Last Night on the Town

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories