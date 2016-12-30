New Year's Eve events in Hampton Roads

Happy New Year (Photo: maximmmmum)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- As 2016 comes to a close, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing to host celebrations to ring in the New Year!

Here are some New Year's Eve events happening this weekend:

In Virginia Beach

Last Night on the Town-

Celebrate the last day of 2016 at the City of Virginia Beach's premier New Year's Eve event! Festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment by Magical Solutions, Inc., including a children’s countdown and balloon drop at 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music. Opening acts include Borderline Crazy in the Fountain Plaza, with B.J. Griffin & The Galaxy Groove and Jesse Chong kicking off the party on the main stage. National recording artist Smash Mouth will be this year's headline band!

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.

13News Now is a sponsor of the event. Click here for more information.

In Norfolk

New Year's Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise: Spirit of Norfolk

Click here for more information.

In Chesapeake

The Ugliest New Year's Eve!

Click here for more information.

In Newport News

Noon Year's Eve: Virginia Living Museum

Click here for more information.

In Hampton

New Year's Eve Downtown Hampton Block Party

Click here for more information.