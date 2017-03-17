The Shamrock Marathon is back on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront! (Photo: LaSalle Blanks, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Runners will take over the Oceanfront this weekend for the Shamrock Marathon.

Competitors can run in four different races: a full marathon, a half-marathon, an 8K, and a one-mile run.

The little ones can get involved, too! For kids ages 6 months to 5 years old, there's the 26.2 yard "Leprechaun Dash."

After the race, participants are invited to the Murphy's finish line celebration for live music, beer, and Irish stew.

If you're running in any of the races you can pick up your registration today.

© 2017 WVEC-TV