'Hoodies up': Celebrities honor Trayvon Martin five years after his death

On Oscars night, many Hollywood stars dedicated their social media feeds to pictures of glitz and glamor. But a handful of celebrities also shared remembrances of Trayvon Martin, who was killed by George Zimmerman five years ago on Feb. 26, 2012.
Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ava DuVernay and Gabrielle Union all sported grey "Trayvon" sweatshirts with their hoods up, in support of the Trayvon Martin Foundation.
"5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong! #OurSonTrayvon SUPPORT THE FOUNDATION & GET THE HOODIE," Washington captioned her photo, also sharing a link to purchase the sweatshirt.
Meanwhile, a red carpet-ready DuVernay honored Martin before arriving at the Academy Awards. "On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon."
On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/PdxuXMktOg— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017
DuVernay also shared footage about Martin's death from her Oscar-nominated documentary,13th.
Today marks the fifth anniversary of #Trayvon Martin's death + fifth anniversary of the Movement for Black Lives. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/37nLGqyoY9— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017
