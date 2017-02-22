The quirkiest items from the 'Everyone Wins' gift bags for Oscar nominees

Haze Dual V3 vaporizer (Photo: Courtesy of Distinctive Assets)

Not even a lawsuit could stop the tradition of the awards season gift bag for nominees. Last year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences filed a suit charging trademark infringement and dilution, and false advertising against the company Distinctive Assets over their gift bag given to Oscar nominees.

The suit was resolved amicably, and the L.A. marketing company is back this year with the "Everyone Wins" gift bag. Missing this year? The official Oscars seal.

So what may nominees Emma Stone, Denzel Washington and Octavia Spencer receive this year?

A few less goodies than years past -- down from 80 in 2015 and 50 in 2016 to 41. The value of the gifts, which hit a record $200,000 last year, is down too, at least according to an informal tally of the products with verifiable price tags. (The company decided not to release the value this year, but did confirm it's worth more than six figures.)

The items were also less racy than years past, if more eclectic. Here are a few highlights:

The Haze Dual V3 vaporizer: For those tired actors looking for a little relaxation after awards season, a $249.99 value, according to the website.

Oomi smart home starter kit: When personal assistants need a day off, a smart home may help, starting at $599.

Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches: Not one of the pricier items, but certainly one of the more...interesting. Priced at $7.99 for a 10-pack.

Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker (and app): For the ladies who want to know how hard they're working, down there. Totals $199.

SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats: Will any Oscar-winners give up their pilates instructors for these $100 mats? Doubtful.

In the luxury trips department, always a highlight of the 18-year-old list:

A three night stay at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu in Kauai, Hawaii

A three-day stay at a mansion at Lost Cost Ranch

A week of total mind, body and spirit renewal at Golden Door spa

And a three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Sorrento, Italy

Capping off the over-the-top segment of the list:

A year’s supply of Healing Saint Luminosity Skin Serum by Dr. Jane 360

A package of 10 personal training sessions with Los Angeles trainer Alexis Seletzky

A Pole Star Constellation pendant and brooch from Namira Monaco

Baguette studs from Park and Buzz

A gift from Reian Williams Fine Art

Personal in-house sommelier services by New York sommelier Lelañea Fulton

And a 14K gold and diamond encrusted bracelet from Yogajewelz

Here's hoping Meryl Streep likes hand-dipped chocolates and personal training sessions, even if she doesn't take home another statue.

