Group performs at Virginia International Tattoo. (Photo: http://www.vafest.org/)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia International Tattoo is months away, but organizers are getting ready for the event right now.

The Tattoo is a tradition that celebrates military music and international cooperation.

This year will be the 21st annual Virginia International Tattoo. There will 1,000 performers from seven countries.

This year's International Tattoo will be from April 27 through April 30 at Scope Arena in Norfolk. You can reserve your tickets on the Virginia Arts Festival's website.

