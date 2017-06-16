PrideFest and Pride Block Party return to Norfolk this weekend

(Photo: RightFramePhotoVideo, Thinkstock Photos, r_drewek)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- PrideFest, "Out, Loud, & Proud", and Pride Block Party is coming to Hampton Roads June 16 and 17.

The weekend party starts Friday at 7 p.m. with a block party inside Scope. Then on Saturday, the free PrideFest 2017 kicks off at noon until 7 p.m. at Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park.

Several politicians will be speaking at the event on Saturday, including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, and Congressmen Bobby Scott and Scott Taylor.

Village People and Martha Wash will be the event's music headliners.

PrideFest will have LGBT history activities and exhibits, an all-day dance stage, family fun and games, the nation's only Pride Boat Parade, local food and drinks, and a celebration of the Naval Station Norfolk's 100th Anniversary.

“PrideFest is an exciting and dynamic annual celebration of our LGBT community in Hampton Roads,” said Michael Berlucchi, president of Hampton Roads Pride. “The festival is an opportunity to raise visibility around our region's LGBT and allied communities and serves as recognition of what makes our community special and unique. It is important for all people to know they are welcome and respected in Hampton Roads; everyone should be free to have the opportunity to fulfill their full potential as human beings, no matter who they are or whom they love."

The 6th Annual Pride Block Party will take place inside Norfolk Scope Arena from 7 p.m. until midnight Friday, June 16.

This year's circus theme "Under the Big Top" features live music, dancing and performances. This is open to all ages, and cost $10 at the door.

All proceeds are to benefit Hampton Roads Pride and its mission.

