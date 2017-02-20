Restaurant Week kicks off in Virginia Beach

In the kitchen of Ashley's Bistro and Lounge in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Restaurant Week is now underway in Virginia Beach.

Ninety participating eateries throughout the city are offering tasty, affordable lunch and dinner selections. Many of those dining spots are independent and locally-owned.

One restaurant owner tells us she's participating the event again, because customers appreciated the experience.

"It's a great opportunity at affordable pricing, and it's a wonderful time for even the people that are touring the area also to experience local restaurants," explained Mary Elizabeth Collins, the general manager of Ashley's Bistro and Lounge, located inside the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach/Norfolk Hotel and Conference Center on Greenwich Road.

Collins said Restaurant Week is more than just a chance for locals to explore their own communities.

It's also a way to showcase the unique and diverse flavors of the city for newcomers and visitors.

"I think Virginia Beach has a ton of flavors to offer the community, and it's a great time for the locals to step out and support the local restaurants as well as get a chance to taste some of the great dishes that our chefs can make," Collins said.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, February 26. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.

(© 2017 WVEC)