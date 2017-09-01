Severe weather threatens American Music Festival

The 23rd Annual American Music Festival takes place this weekend and will feature three major headline bands on the 5th Street Main Stage. (Photo: Beach Street USA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Organizers of the American Music Festival are keeping a close eye on the weather before festivities kick off Friday evening.

Director of Marketing for BeachStreet USA Mike Hilton said the shows will go on rain or shine, but if there’s lightning and the winds are too strong, Friday’s concerts will have to be canceled.

“Sometimes what we do is delay shows if we know the rain is gonna be coming later or ending earlier, and we can still get a show in. We’ll make the decision to delay if possible. Right now we're on as scheduled -- again, closely monitoring the weather and we'll make decisions as we go along,” he said.

Concert goer and Virginia Beach native Mark Gurganis doesn't think Mother Nature will settle down.

“The radar looks pretty thick. I think we’re gonna get blown out today,” he said.

Saturday and Sunday's shows are a go no matter what; the festival will be moved indoors to the Virginia Beach Convention Center depending on the weather. The center was not available for Friday night, as the Rock n’ Roll Half Marathon expo is already underway.

If Friday’s shows are canceled, American rock band 311 won’t be able to perform for the second year in a row.

“We had some issues with them last year. We had a tropical storm that came up and they were scheduled to play on Friday night. So we rebooked them for this year, so hopefully those guys will get to play tonight,” Hilton said.

This weekend, BeachStreet USA will be collecting money for the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Patrons will be able to text and make a donation directly to the Red Cross.

