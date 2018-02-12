Stirring the Pot: Celebrating Hampton Roads food history

Kisha Frazier will be among the chefs preparing a four-course meal that honors and celebrates the legacy of African-American oystermen and fishermen in Hampton Roads. (Photo: Southern Grit Magazine)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Get ready for a night full of great food and Hampton Roads history!

Southern Grit Magazine is hosting "Stirring the Pot: A Waterman and Whiskey Dinner." The event celebrates the legacy of African-American oystermen and fishermen in Hampton Roads.

The dinner features four courses with whiskey pairings from Copper and Oak Craft Spirits, using the traditional catch of the watermen.

SOUTHERN GRIT: Supper Southern Morsels elevates cuisine, preserves Southern food culture

The food will be prepared by leading Hampton Roads African-American chefs Kisha Frazier, Moe Stevenson, Christopher Skipper, and Justin Freeman.

It will be held Sunday, February 25 at 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Cuisine, located at 4216 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Tickets are $50. Click here to reserve your seating. Call 757-403-7073 for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV