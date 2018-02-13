(Photo: Dolls for Dolls Inc.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Get ready for a day of glam right here in Virginia Beach for girls 5 to 15.

Dolls for Dolls Inc is hosting The Doll Life Fashion Photoshoot. It will show girls across the area girl empowerment and explain the power in numbers.

The glam shoot includes hair, makeup, wardrobe, and photo session/interview.

It will be Sunday, February 25 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 5725 Northampton Blvd in Virginia Beach. Click here to buy tickets.

