This weekend: 'Brick by Brick' LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk

(Photo: Naval History and Heritage Command)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- From amateur LEGO builders to robotic engineers, 'Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding' event has something for everyone.

The free event is happening Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peter G. Decker Jr. Half Moone Center.

The event will feature STEM-based design plans to build ships (easy to expert) from the keel up in the 200+ dry dock.

Participants are also welcome to enter your own LEGO ships in the builders' contest.

A quieter room is available for alternative-need children.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV