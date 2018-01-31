WVEC
This weekend: 'Brick by Brick' LEGO Shipbuilding event in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 10:55 AM. EST January 31, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- From amateur LEGO builders to robotic engineers, 'Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding' event has something for everyone. 

The free event is happening Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peter G. Decker Jr. Half Moone Center. 

The event will feature STEM-based design plans to build ships (easy to expert) from the keel up in the 200+ dry dock. 

Participants are also welcome to enter your own LEGO ships in the builders' contest. 

A quieter room is available for alternative-need children. 

