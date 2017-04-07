WVEC
First Fridays to kick off in Downtown Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 10:18 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Norfolk Council's First Fridays street parties start back up tonight!

Each First Fridays event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a beer garden. 

The street parties start at the Downtown campus of Tidewater Community College, located at 300 Granby Street. 

2017 Season Entertainment and Locations:

Friday, April 7
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: The Special Guests - Dance, Funk, Rock, Hip-Hop, Blues, Jazz, Rock

Friday, May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Where: MacArthur Center Green, corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street
Who: Bio Ritmo - hard salsa, Latin dance band

Friday, June 2
Where: The Plot, NEON District. Corner of Olney and Granby Street
Who: BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove - pop, funk, soul, R&B

Friday, August 4
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Brackish Water Jamboree - original contemporary stringband and country blues and Gina Dalmas and the Cow Tippin’ Playboys - country, rock, indie

Friday, September 1
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Buddha Council - Reggae and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite

Friday, October 6
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Fleet Forces Rock Band and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


