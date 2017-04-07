First Fridays to kick off in Downtown Norfolk

(Photo: Jon Abrahams JPIXX, Jpixx)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Norfolk Council's First Fridays street parties start back up tonight!

Each First Fridays event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a beer garden.

The street parties start at the Downtown campus of Tidewater Community College, located at 300 Granby Street.

2017 Season Entertainment and Locations:

Friday, April 7

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: The Special Guests - Dance, Funk, Rock, Hip-Hop, Blues, Jazz, Rock

Friday, May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Where: MacArthur Center Green, corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street

Who: Bio Ritmo - hard salsa, Latin dance band

Friday, June 2

Where: The Plot, NEON District. Corner of Olney and Granby Street

Who: BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove - pop, funk, soul, R&B

Friday, August 4

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Brackish Water Jamboree - original contemporary stringband and country blues and Gina Dalmas and the Cow Tippin’ Playboys - country, rock, indie

Friday, September 1

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Buddha Council - Reggae and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite

Friday, October 6

Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street

Who: Fleet Forces Rock Band and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite

