First Fridays to kick off in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Norfolk Council's First Fridays street parties start back up tonight!
Each First Fridays event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a beer garden.
The street parties start at the Downtown campus of Tidewater Community College, located at 300 Granby Street.
2017 Season Entertainment and Locations:
Friday, April 7
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: The Special Guests - Dance, Funk, Rock, Hip-Hop, Blues, Jazz, Rock
Friday, May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Where: MacArthur Center Green, corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street
Who: Bio Ritmo - hard salsa, Latin dance band
Friday, June 2
Where: The Plot, NEON District. Corner of Olney and Granby Street
Who: BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove - pop, funk, soul, R&B
Friday, August 4
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Brackish Water Jamboree - original contemporary stringband and country blues and Gina Dalmas and the Cow Tippin’ Playboys - country, rock, indie
Friday, September 1
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Buddha Council - Reggae and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite
Friday, October 6
Where: TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby Street
Who: Fleet Forces Rock Band and DJ CanRock - local’s favorite
