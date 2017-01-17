WVEC
Happy birthday, Betty White!

Staff , WVEC 7:12 AM. EST January 17, 2017

(WVEC) -- A very happy birthday to star of stage and screen: Betty White!

White is turning 95 on Tuesday.  You may remember there was a GoFundMe campaign to keep the "Golden Girls" star going last year after the rash of high profile celebrity deaths.

Well, White says she's still going strong.

The secret to her longevity? She says it's being an optimist.

White says she plans to celebrate her birthday -- in classic Betty White fashion -- with a single vodka tonic.

