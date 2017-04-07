Invadr: Busch Gardens' newest roller coaster opens today

Screenshot from a point-of-view video of Busch Gardens' Invadr wooden coaster. (Photo: Busch Gardens YouTube)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The wait is over for roller coaster lovers to ride on Busch Gardens' newest attraction.

Invadr is the new wood coaster that features nine air-time hills and includes a 74-foot drop that reaches speeds of nearly 50 miles per hour. Busch Gardens says the air-time hills are similar to Apollo's Chariot, another one of its roller coasters, but has the feel of riding on a wooden track.

The theme park posted a first point-of-view video of Invadr in action:

