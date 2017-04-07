WVEC
Close

Invadr: Busch Gardens' newest roller coaster opens today

Staff , WVEC 8:25 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The wait is over for roller coaster lovers to ride on Busch Gardens' newest attraction.

Invadr is the new wood coaster that features nine air-time hills and includes a 74-foot drop that reaches speeds of nearly 50 miles per hour. Busch Gardens says the air-time hills are similar to Apollo's Chariot, another one of its roller coasters, but has the feel of riding on a wooden track.

The theme park posted a first point-of-view video of Invadr in action:

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Busch Gardens shows off POV video of new wooden coaster

WVEC

Throwback Thursday: 18 years since Fabio got goosed

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories