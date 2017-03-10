Jerry Seinfeld is heading to Norfolk this June!

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 01: Jerry Seinfeld attends the TimesTalks at The New School on December 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage) (Photo: Mike Pont, 2016 Mike Pont)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Actor/comedian Jerry Seinfeld is heading to Hampton Roads this summer.

The Seinfeld star will be performing at Chrysler Hall on Friday, June 2.

Seinfeld has recently been hosting the popular web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Tickets for the performance will be available Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, the Scope Arena Box Office, or called 1-800-745-3000.

For more information on the performance, contact Teri LaPlante at teri@jstouring.com.

© 2017 WVEC-TV