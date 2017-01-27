John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter' actor, has died at 77

British actor Sir John Hurt poses after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2015 in London. (Photo: Steve Parsons, WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Distinguished British actor John Hurt, famous as the face of The Elephant Man and Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter movies, has died at 77, according to the BBC, The Guardian and other British newspapers.

The two-time Oscar nominee (for Midnight Express and The Elephant Man) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth the same year for his contributions to drama.

JUST IN: John Hurt, who earned Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," has died. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/CKqoAfXHH9 — ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2017

Born John Vincent Hurt, the trained actor enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1960 and launched his career in British television.

American audiences know him as the heroin addict in a Turkish prison in 1978's Midnight Express and as John Merrick in 1980's The Elephant Man. But students of pop culture recognize him as Kane, the first chestbuster victim in 1979's Alien. His more than 100 film roles also include 1984 and V for Vendetta. In 2013, he appeared as the War Doctor on TV's Doctor Who.

He's seen as the priest who counsels Natalie Portman's Jackie Kennedy after JFK's assassination in Jackie.

USA TODAY