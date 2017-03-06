Lady Antebellum to perform in Va. Beach this summer!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Country music fans rejoice! Lady Antebellum is coming to Virginia Beach.
The country music band will be performing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Saturday, June 17.
The band will be stopping in Virginia Beach during their "You Look Good World Tour."
They will be joined by musical guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. They may be purchased through the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.
For more information, call the Ford Box Office at Amphitheater at 800-745-3000.
