Lady Antebellum to perform in Va. Beach this summer!

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 22: Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform during CRS 2017 Day 1 on February 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CRS) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Country music fans rejoice! Lady Antebellum is coming to Virginia Beach.

The country music band will be performing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Saturday, June 17.

The band will be stopping in Virginia Beach during their "You Look Good World Tour."

They will be joined by musical guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. They may be purchased through the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.

For more information, call the Ford Box Office at Amphitheater at 800-745-3000.

(© 2017 WVEC)