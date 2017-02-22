'Lego Batman' trick turns Siri into the Batcomputer

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 19: Toronto, Canada - November, 19 2015 - Batman from Lego Dimensions. Toys to life are the hottest things in gaming, helping the bottom line, but also making fans collect them all. (Photo: Richard Lautens, 2015 Toronto Star)

(WVEC) -- We've all been jealous of Batman's cars, utility belt, and weapons. 'The Lego Batman Movie,' which came out February 9, gave us another item of the Caped Crusader's to be jealous of: The Batcomputer, better known at "'Puter."

Fans of the new animated movie, who also have iPhones, no longer need to be jealous! With one simple trick, you can turn the phones voice assistant "Siri" into Batcomputer.

It may not be the hack you needed, but it is the hack you deserve.

The trick only works if you say the words "Hey 'Puter" or "Hey Computer." Siri will then reply back with various responses like "I am at your service, Lego Batman."

Here is what happened when we tried it:

This isn't the first time iPhone users have had fun with Siri. The personal assistant was also used to help pick your Halloween costume in 2016.

Have you tried being Lego Batman? Show us the responses on our 13News Now Facebook Page.

(© 2017 WVEC)