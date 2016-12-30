Lindsay Lohan has already written a 'Mean Girls 2' treatment

(Photo: Kanwai Tang, WireImage)

You go, Glen Coco Lindsay Lohan!

In a recent Facebook Live interview with CNN, Lohan discussed, among other things, her philanthropic work with refugees, her bond with George Michael, whom she described as a "beacon of light" and, most notably, Mean Girls 2, which she’s still trying to make happen.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2," Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic film, told CNN Thursday. "It is not in my hands."

"I know that Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, all of Paramount, that everyone’s very busy," she continued, noting that the limit to her requests does not exist. "I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I would love to have, like, Jamie Lee Curtis (and) Jimmy Fallon in the movie and I’ve already written a treatment for it. And I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, who was the director, he would happily come back."

Grool. Perhaps we can get the sequel in motion after the Mean Girls musical?