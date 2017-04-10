Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr. coming to Virginia Beach

(Photo: livenation.com)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Legendary southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform in Virginia Beach in August.

The concert, headlined by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank WIlliams Jr., is set for Friday, August 11 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Aaron Lewis will appear as the special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

