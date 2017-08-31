'Marvel's Inhumans' premieres in IMAX, will air on 13News Now

Cast members of Marvel's Inhumans (Photo: ABC Studios)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The first chapter of Marvel's Inhumans opens to movie audiences in IMAX theatres Thursday with the complete television series debuting on ABC (and 13News Now) on September 29.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the race of superhumans to Marvel Comics in 1965.

Marvel's Inhumans will follow the Royal Family of Inhumans after a military coup forces it to leave its world. The royal family's splintered members escape to Earth where they have to find a way to reunite and return to their home.

Stars of the television series include Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, and Serinda Swan as Medusa. It also will feature a computer generated Lockjaw, the 2,000-pound dog from the Inhumans' world.

AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 and AMC Lynnhaven 18 theatres will show the first chapter of Marvel's Inhumans in Hampton Roads. Information about showtimes and other theatres showing it can be found here.

The complete series premiere on ABC will be at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on September 29.

Marvel's Inhumans is a Marvel and IMAX project and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.

