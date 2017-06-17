Free screenings of Disney's 'Moana' at Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking for a fun family night out in Norfolk? Waterside District is hosting a monthly Family Movie Night as a free summer activity that everyone can enjoy.

June's featured film is Disney's computer-animated musical fantasy, Moana!

Due to overwhelming interest in the screening, Waterside District will host two showings of the movie, one on Tuesday, June 20 and then a second showing on Wednesday. Both screenings will be at the Blue Moon Stage Powered by Lumos.

Special entertainment activities featuring Polynesian dancers and the chance to meet the character Maui begin at 5 p.m. each day, with the movie starting at 6.

Again, tickets to the movie are free, and you can also RSVP to get a free bag of popcorn for the Wednesday showing (Tuesday's free popcorn offer is sold out).

Waterside District will host additional Family Movie Nights on the third Tuesday of each month through the summer. July's movie has not been announced yet.

