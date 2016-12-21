Most popular Christmas movies by state

A Charlie Brown Christmas was named the most popular Christmas movie in the Carolinas by CableTV.com. (Photo: USA TODAY)

With Christmas less than a week away, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. And not just because of the gifts tucked under the tree.

No, we’re talking about Christmas movies — and lots of them. So what’s the most popular Christmas movie in Virginia? That would be Home Alone!

And North Carolina? None other than A Charlie Brown Christmas, which was ranked No. 1 by CableTV.com.

The website took top-rated holiday movies as ranked by viewers at AMC (American Movie Classics) and cross-referenced the results with Google Trends in each state over the past decade to determine the most popular films.

The most popular movie across the country is 2003’s Elf, which stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, who is on a quest to find his long-lost father in New York City. The second-most popular film is Home Alone, which was the top movie in nine states.

To view the entire list, click here.

