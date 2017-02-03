Music artist writes song for Girl Scouts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ahead of the busy Girl Scouts cookie season, a country songwriter and performer SaraBeth will be visiting local Girl Scouts.

SaraBeth wrote 'Girl Scout Cookie Monster' last year during a visit to a radio station.

The song has gotten thousands of views online.

Virginia Beach Girl Scouts invited SaraBeth to perform her song in Hampton Roads after they created their own cookie marketing video featuring the artist.

SaraBeth will be performing for the Girl Scouts of Hampton Roads at a special concert on Friday, February 3rd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the headquarters and program center located at 912 Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

