Dave Matthews Band coming to Va. Beach

Dave Matthews Band (Photo: Matt Roberts, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A new album and tour are on the way for The Dave Matthews Band.

The popular Charlottesville rock band will play at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, the band announced Tuesday morning.

The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, July 21.

An online ticket presale is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association, and Citi card members will have access to purchase pre- sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit: www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

Each ticket sold before May 17 comes with either a CD or digital download of the band's first new album since 2012.

New album! New tour! DMB returns to the road with a new studio album set for release this summer. Visit https://t.co/GKhloMYpWE for tour dates, tickets and all information. #DMB2018 pic.twitter.com/vyLu1AePh4 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 16, 2018

