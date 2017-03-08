Ed Sheeran announces DC, North Carolina concert dates

Musician Ed Sheeran during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to the States, although if you want to see him, you may have to do a little road trip.

The British singer-songwriter turned pop sensation announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be touring across North America in support of his newly released third album, Divide.

Sheeran’s announcement coincided with an appearance on NBC’s TODAY.

“First of all, did your tweet go out?” asked TODAY host Carson Daly. “Did you make the big announcement on the tour, did that go out?”

Sheeran replied, “I don’t know, let’s just make it now.”

Sheeran’s tour will have him perform 48 times over the course of four months, including two shows in North Carolina, and one in Washington DC:

September 2: Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena

September 3: Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center

September 19: Washington, DC at the Verizon Center

Concert tickets for Sheeran’s tour will go on sale beginning March 17, but a special pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13.

