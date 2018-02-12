WVEC
Singer Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

AP , WVEC 12:39 PM. EST February 12, 2018

MIAMI – Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Damone’s mellow baritone brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances. Frank Sinatra once said he had “the best pipes in the business.”

Victoria Damone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her father died Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications of a respiratory illness. Damone had been living in retirement in Palm Beach with his fifth wife, Rena Rowan, who died in November 2016.

Damone’s hit singles included AgainYou’re Breaking My HeartMy Heart Cries for YouOn the Street Where You Live and, in 1957, the title song of the Cary Grant film An Affair to Remember.

© 2018 Associated Press


