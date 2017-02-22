Mystery Science Theater 3000 coming to Netflix in April

Jonah Ray (center) will host the 11th season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 when it arrives on Netflix in April. (Photo: Netflix)

(WVEC) -- In the not too distant future, brand new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000 will arrive on Netflix.

The cult classic TV show which pioneered "riffing" -- making jokes while watching a terrible movie -- is coming back with a crowd-funded 11th season on April 14.

The show began as a cable access program in Minneapolis in the late 1980s, before having a 10-season run on Comedy Central and then later, the Sci Fi Network. MST3K was canceled in 1999 after 197 episodes and a theatrical movie.

Then in 2015, a Kickstarter campaign began to "Bring Back Mystery Science Theater 3000." It ended up raising more than $5 million to produce a 14-episode season and ultimately led to a deal to be streamed on Netflix.

The series features a host who would sit in a movie theater with two wise cracking robots, Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot, and make running -- and hilarious -- commentary on the cheesy movie on the screen. Show creator Joel Hodgson was the original host for the first five seasons. He was later replaced by Mike Nelson (who now has his own spinoff riffing project, Rifftrax).

Hodgson helped lead the effort to resurrect the series, although he will not return to hosting duties. Instead that now falls to comedian Jonah Ray. Servo and Crow will be back, and the show will also feature Patton Oswalt and Felicia Day as the "Mads" who force Jonah and the Bots to watch some of the worst movies ever made.

Get ready for the Robot Roll-Call: @MST3K is coming to Netflix April 14! pic.twitter.com/iYVT7RhcTo — Netflix US (@netflix) February 22, 2017

