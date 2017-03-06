Newport News movie theater invites you to be their guest for 'Beauty and the Beast' opening

(Photo: Disney)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Paragon City Center 12 would like to welcome you to be their guest for a weekend of activities celebrating the opening of Disney's live action "Beauty and the Beast."

The movie will open on March 17.

The movie theater will host multiple events inspired by the movie, including a waltz demo, photo opportunities with your favorite Disney princesses, face painting, and more!

Photo ops will be presented by Pirate Princess Parties, and the waltz demo will be performed by 2 Left Feet Dance Studio.

Coloring sheets will be provided. Attendees will have the chance to win prizes provided by 2nd and Charles.

All activities are free, but admission to the movie will have be purchased separately.

A full list of activities can be found below:

Friday, March 17:

Face painting - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Photo op with your favorite princesses - 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Waltz demo - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Coloring sheets - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Merchandise giveaway - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18:

Face painting - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Photo op with your favorite princesses - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Waltz demo - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Coloring sheets - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Merchandise giveaway - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19:

Photo op with your favorite princesses - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Waltz demo - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Coloring sheets - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Merchandise giveaway - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The theater will also be offering a sensory friendly screening for viewers with special needs. That viewing will be on March 18, at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Be Our Guest event page on Facebook.

(© 2017 WVEC)