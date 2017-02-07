ODU student to perform at famous music festival

(Photo: Old Dominion University)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An Old Dominion University communication student has been invited to perform at a world-famous music festival.

Vernon Robinson, who goes by the stage name RobV, has released two singles on his personal Soundcloud account. He is set to perform his music at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas in March.

According to the festival website, each year it "hosts a comprehensive mix of brand new, up-and-coming, international, and legendary artists performing in bars, clubs, parks, churches, hotels, and just about everywhere else you can imagine around Austin, Texas."

Robinson, who grew up in Newport News, says his songs are influenced by his childhood.

"For me personally, music has always been something to push me to a happier place," he said.

Robinson will be taking stage at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th at the SXSW Music Festival.

