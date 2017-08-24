Panthers preseason football to air tonight; season finale of 'Boy Band' to air at 1 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now will air a Panthers preseason football game Thursday night.
Coverage of the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's episode of Jeopardy! will be pre-empted to show the game, as well as the first season finale of ABC's Boy Band.
That episode of Jeopardy! will be shown on Friday evening and the season finale of Boy Band will air at 1 a.m.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs