Panthers preseason football to air tonight; season finale of 'Boy Band' to air at 1 a.m.

BOY BAND - "Meet the Boys" - The ultimate search for the next great music group, "Boy Band," premieres on THURSDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) SERGIO CALDERON, MARCUS PENDLETON, ANDREW RAMOS, DEVIN HAYES, CAMERON ARMSTRONG (Photo: Eric McCandless, 2017 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now will air a Panthers preseason football game Thursday night.

Coverage of the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's episode of Jeopardy! will be pre-empted to show the game, as well as the first season finale of ABC's Boy Band.

That episode of Jeopardy! will be shown on Friday evening and the season finale of Boy Band will air at 1 a.m.

© 2017 WVEC-TV