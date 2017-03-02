Pizza Hut made shoes that will order pizza

(Photo: Pizza Hut)

Thanks to technology, it is really easy to order a pizza. You can do it by voice thanks to digital assistants like Alexa, you can use an app, or even an emoji.

Now, Pizza Hut has created a way to order pizza with shoes.

The chain created 64 special-edition "Pie-Tops" both in honor of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starting this month and the fact that it is really easy to get a pizza.

The bad news: these shoes won't go on sale to the public. However, the 64 pairs will be made available to some lucky individuals as part of a future promotion.

The shoes use Bluetooth technology and geolocation to know where to deliver the pizza, says Pizza Hut, once wearers place their order by pressing on the shoe's tongue.

So, maybe pizza shoes aren't in our immediate futures. On the bright side, we'll always have our Netflix socks.

