Ringling Brothers circus to open final performance

A performer hangs upside down during a pre-show performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus on March 19, 2015, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus is coming to town for the last time.

The "Greatest Show on Earth" is coming to an end after nearly 150 years in business. That means around 500 people will be out of a job.

The circus is facing high operating costs and legal battles. Ticket sales continued to drop after it stopped its elephant acts.

There are a lot of mixed emotions over this. PETA is celebrating the closing. They're planning to protest opening night at Scope Arena.

Many others who have grown up on it, are sad to see it go.

The circus is set to open Thursday night here in Norfolk, and runs every day through Sunday.

