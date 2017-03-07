Rusted Root, Donna the Buffalo to perform at 41st Annual Harborfest

(Photo: Festevents)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- National recording artists Rusted Root and Donna the Buffalo are coming to the 41st Annual Harborfest.

Harborfest is considered the largest and longest running free maritime festival in the nation. It will be returning to the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront from June 9-11.

Rusted Root and Donna the Buffalo will hit the stage on Friday, June 9 starting at 6 p.m.

