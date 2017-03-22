'Sesame Street' v. Trump: The show's long history of mocking 'Donald Grump'

(USA TODAY) -- Before Donald Trump was president, he was a trash-hurling Muppet on Sesame Street.

Released last week, President Trump's proposed 2018 budget puts the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on the chopping block, cutting $485 million in federal funding from the budgets of National Public Radio (NPR), the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and the broadcasters' more than 1,500 local affiliates.

Even though Trump’s proposed budget wouldn’t affect Sesame Street, now that new episodes air on HBO, fans have still spoken out in favor of the show. A video protesting PBS's budget cuts went viral this week, showing Elmo's bosses informing the Muppet that he lost his job.

While the video isn't connected to PBS, Sesame Street has a long history of portraying Donald Trump in Muppet form, not always in the most flattering ways. In fact, the show's fascination with parodying the president stretches back four decades, starting with a late '80s segment that first introduced viewers to "Donald Grump," as first identified by the Washington Post.

Michael Davis, author of the New York Times-bestselling Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street, says the art of parody is in Sesame Street's DNA. "The Muppets are more than the product of great performance," he told USA TODAY. "They also demand great writing, and that's where the fun begins with this whole business of Trump parodies."

Davis credits Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets and a visionary behind Sesame Street. "Henson was a gentle satirist, not a biting one," he said. "No one should conclude that Sesame Street was being disrespectful. Quite the contrary, actually."

The Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind Sesame Street, agrees that the Trump Muppets weren't intended to offend. "We’ve parodied many pop culture icons and television shows such as Game of Thrones, Law & Order, and the Voice, as well a range of news organizations including CNN and Fox News, and newsmen Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, and Bill O’Reilly," said Alicia Durand, senior director of strategic communications for the Workshop. "It was in this context that we last featured the Ronald Grump character over 10 years ago and we have no plans to bring him back."

Why was Trump such a popular target for Sesame Street? The writing staff's fondness for NYC tabloids often contributed to the figures they decided to parody, Davis says.



"Through the years, the writing of Sesame Street has been populated by dyed-in-the-wool New Yawkers,'" he said. "A lot of what played on the front and back pages of the New York Post and New York Daily News wound up as fodder for parody segments...Given that The Donald was a tabloid fixture for decades, it's little wonder the "Donald Grump" character wasn't a (larger) character on the Street."

Below, revisit the best of Sesame Street's Trump parodies.

1980s

In 1988, Sesame Street introduced the character of Donald Grump, a scheming landlord Muppet that takes over Oscar the Grouch's trash can home with a structure of receptacles called "Grump Tower," then tries to evict Oscar from his own turf.

For a kids' show, the segment is remarkably political. As the Washington Post points out, Oscar's "Grump Tower" drama may have been inspired by a real-life dispute between Trump and his tenants.

1990s

Donald Grump returned in the 1994 Sesame Street All-Star 25th Birthday: Stars and Street Forever! special, this time in human form, played by actor Joe Pesci in orange makeup and a lookalike wig.

In the full segment, which starts around 1:50, Grump announces plans to build his new theme park Grump World on Sesame Street, displacing all the Muppets who live there.

2000s

Trump's next Sesame Street incarnation was in 2005, at the height of The Apprentice's popularity. In the clip, "Donald Grump" Muppet, complete with a new orange wig, travels to Sesame Street for an Apprentice parody, where he commissions all the Grouches to count his trash and fires a character named Omagrossa, a nod to Trump's current White House staffer Omarosa Manigault.

There's even a celebratory song about Donald Grump, praising the Grouch "(whose) name is on every piece of trash in town."



2010s

While Donald Grump hasn't made any recent appearances on Sesame Street, the various Muppets have poked fun at the president in other places.

In 2012, playing a game called "Likes or Yikes" in a video for iVillage, Miss Piggy was asked about the celebrity with the worst style. "I won't use his full name, but...the Donald," she said. "I adore his sartorial splendor, but the hairdo definitely needs to go."

According to Davis, there's an unfortunate explanation behind Sesame Street laying off the Trump parodies in recent years. "Until recently, parody has been a vital element of Sesame Street's comedic repertoire," he said. "The current creative team in doing less of it...they believe we live in an era when adults aren't watching the show along with the kids, that parody flies over the heads of preschoolers."



"It used to be that Sesame Street had what's called a bi-modal audience, adults and children viewing simultaneously. Nowadays...it's a rarity, and that's a pity."

