Sir Patrick Stewart to voice Poop Emoji in 'The Emoji Movie'

Sir Patrick Stewart has had a distinguished career as Royal Shakespeare Company thespian, Star Trek: The Next Generation captain and, now, Poop Emoji.
Stewart was confirmed as the voice of Poop Emoji in Sony Animation's The Emoji Movie, according to a press release Wednesday.
Stewart joins newly announced voice cast member Maya Rudolph as Smiler.
Previously announced voice cast includes T.J. Miller (Gene), James Corden (Hi-5) and Ilana Glazer (Jailbreak).
The "app-venture" feature is directed by Tony Leondis. According to the release, it "unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone."
The movie takes place in Textopolis, a bustling city where all emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user.
The Emoji Movie will be released August. 4.
