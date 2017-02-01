Surprise! Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins

Surprise!

While all the tabloids were busy chasing the possibility of George and Amal Clooney expecting a baby (or two), it was Beyoncé, 35, who had big news at the ready.

The pop star and Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins, Beyoncé revealed on her Instagram account Wednesday, sharing an image of her growing bump.

And no one had been the wiser.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," read the message, which was signed: "The Carters."

The power couple share a daughter, Blue Ivy, who turned five on Jan. 7.

Beyoncé is famous for keeping a tight lid within her camp. Last April, she dropped her now Grammy-nominated album Lemonade, complete with a one-hour HBO film at the ready, with zero advance notice or leaks.

