WVEC
Close

Local actor lands role on 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

13News Now's Ashley Smith sits down with actor Trent Garrett to get the details on the upcoming episode and the character he plays.

Staff , WVEC 1:06 PM. EST December 26, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- From Hampton Roads to Hollywood!

Trent Garrett is originally from Hampton. After he started his acting career, he landed roles in several projects, from soap operas to action films.

Trent's next appearance is on ABC's new comedy-drama, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World.

13News Now's Ashley Smith sat down with him to get the details on the upcoming episode and the character he plays.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC. Trent will appear on the new episode scheduled to air January 2, 2018.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories