Local actor lands role on 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

Actor Trent Garrett (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- From Hampton Roads to Hollywood!

Trent Garrett is originally from Hampton. After he started his acting career, he landed roles in several projects, from soap operas to action films.

Trent's next appearance is on ABC's new comedy-drama, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World.

13News Now's Ashley Smith sat down with him to get the details on the upcoming episode and the character he plays.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC. Trent will appear on the new episode scheduled to air January 2, 2018.

© 2017 ABC News