4 foods that nutritionists will tell you to never eat

Crazy diets will try to sell you on foods all the time that they say are healthy for you - but are they actually? These are 4 foods that nutritionists say they will never recommend for healthy habits.
1. Rice Cakes
These carb-loaded snacks are about as bad as can be. They lack any real nutrition & they can spike your blood sugar!
2. Fat Free Salad Dressing
These were a good idea, gone bad. Unfortunately the chemicals and sugars make these worst than some regular full-fat dressings.
3. Sodas
This one should be self-explanatory, but just to say it again. Soda is empty calories that can only add to your waist line!
4. Grits
Unfortunately those delicious brunch dishes that have grits are usually loaded with butter & cream.
