Are vitamin-enhanced waters healthier than regular water?

CHICAGO - MAY 25: Vitaminwater beverages are offered for sale at a Walgreens store\Coca-Cola Company today announced it would purchase Glaceau, the makers of vitaminwater, for $4.1 billion in cash. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

We all love to be a part of the latest craze, but just how beneficial is it for your health? Nutrient boosting waters have been around for years, with brands like Propel, Gatorade, Vitamin water and more promising to boost your health. However, in a study published by TIME magazine, scientists say all this hype is not worth the cost.

Most of these waters do contain added benefits, but none of them contain enough of a difference to really make or break your health. Plus, many of them contain added sugars and coloring to attract the eye - some of them are just as bad as a full-sugared soda. The real way to get healthy & add vitamins to your life? A healthy balanced diet.

