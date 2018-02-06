WVEC
Why George Clooney doesn't want to change diapers anymore

Kim Holcomb, KING 10:30 PM. EST February 06, 2018

Actor, director, and father of twins George Clooney is no longer a fan of changing diapers now that his children have started eating solid foods.

"It's a drastic change," he joked. "You need a hazmat suit."

Clooney also talked to Kim Holcomb about directing Matt Damon and the role he hopes to have in Hollywood - and the world - in 2017.

Suburbicon is rated R and is available on BluRay and DVD February 6.

 

Travel and accommodations provided by Paramount Pictures.

 

