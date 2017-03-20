WVEC
The most streamed HBO shows in each state

What are people watching on TV?

Brandon Gray , KCEN 7:54 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Virginians watching? It may be a surprise. 

People in Virginia, along with viewers in 11 other states are watching Divorce, a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

North Carolinians prefer Eastbound & Down.

The most-streamed show in Colorado, Washington, and Massachusetts is Westworld while Game of Thrones is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

