The most streamed HBO shows in each state

Emilia Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen fromt the HBO show "Game of Thrones", Photo Date: Oct 7, 2014 Photo: HBO

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Virginians watching? It may be a surprise.

People in Virginia, along with viewers in 11 other states are watching Divorce, a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

North Carolinians prefer Eastbound & Down.

The most-streamed show in Colorado, Washington, and Massachusetts is Westworld while Game of Thrones is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

