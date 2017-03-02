Tom Hanks sends new espresso machine to White House press corps

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Tom Hanks attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Photo: Jason LaVeris, 2017 Jason LaVeris)

Tom Hanks has a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the reporters covering the Trump administration: On Thursday, the White House press corps received a brand new espresso machine from the star.

The White House press corps is grateful for the new espresso machine from @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/cS87jx94p3 — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) March 2, 2017

Thank you, @tomhanks - greatly appreciate the coffee; bourbon wouldn't hurt either. https://t.co/Fj99T5HYnr — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 2, 2017

Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017

This is not the first time Hanks has sent an espresso machine to journalists covering the White House. In fact, the trend dates back to 2004.

The gift was accompanied by a typewritten note, in true Tom Hanks fashion -- the actor is a typewriter enthusiast.

"Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way," the note reads. "Especially for the Truth part."

